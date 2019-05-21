Study: Czech schools lacking 1,800 teachers

Czech schools are lacking 1,800 teachers but that figure could rise to as many as 6,000 in September, according to research carried out by the Ministry of Education released on Tuesday. Around 9 percent of classes are currently given by unqualified teachers or by qualified educators forced to work overtime, the report found after collating data from 99 percent of the country’s schools.

Women continue to strongly dominate in the profession in the Czech Republic, with only around one-fifth of teachers being men. The average age of a teacher in this country is 47.2.