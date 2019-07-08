Study: Czech regions face critical shortage of paediatricians within 5 years

Nearly a third of paediatricians plan to close their practices or retire within five years, a survey by the Association of General Practitioners for Children and Adolescents (SPLDD) shows.

Paediatricians are on average older than other general practitioners, and there is a looming shortage. The survey found that this shortage is especially acute in parts of the regions of Karlovy Vary, Liberec, Hradec Králové and Vysočina.

Municipalities and insurance companies have been experimenting with different incentives to try to lure new doctors into the field. Complicating matters is the elimination of paediatrics as a distinct field of study.