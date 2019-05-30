Study: Czech power plant’s exemption from EU norms would lead to premature deaths

The exemption of the Czech coal power plant Chvaletice in north-east Bohemia from EU norms would result in 196 premature deaths over a ten-year period, suggests a report commissioned by the Czech branch of the environmental organisation Greenpeace.
Under the new rules approved by EU member states, which will come into force in 2021, power plants in the EU will have to significantly cut the amount of pollutants. The company Sev.en Energy, which operates the Chvaletice power plant, has asked for an eight-year exemption from the norms, arguing that lowering emissions would require inadequate expenses.
