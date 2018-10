The average mortgage interest rates in the Czech Republic are the sixth highest in EU, suggests a study carried out by the website ChytrýHonza.cz, based on data from Eurostat, the European Central Bank and Crédit Foncier.

According to the data, interest rates on mortgages in Europe range from 1.09% in Denmark to 4.4% in Poland. In the Czech Republic, the average rate is 2.2%. However, the level of indebtedness of the Czechs is not as great as, for example, that of the French.