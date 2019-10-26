Study: A fifth of Czech groceries rip off unsuspecting foreigners

Ripping off unsuspecting foreigners is a relatively widespread practice in Prague's grocery stores, according to the results of a study conducted by Czech economists and published in the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Economics.

In the study, the authors put 260 Prague grocery stores to the test with the help of volunteers posing as foreigners who are not well acquainted with the Czech currency, and are therefore easy targets. They were ripped off in a fifth of the stores tested.