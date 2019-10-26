Study: A fifth of Czech groceries rip off unsuspecting foreigners

Ripping off unsuspecting foreigners is a relatively widespread practice in Prague's grocery stores, according to the results of a study conducted by Czech economists and published in the Journal of Behavioral and Experimental Economics.
In the study, the authors put 260 Prague grocery stores to the test with the help of volunteers posing as foreigners who are not well acquainted with the Czech currency, and are therefore easy targets. They were ripped off in a fifth of the stores tested.
Olga Lomová: Western misconceptions could let China export much of its system and ultimately contribute to our enslavement
Hitler no ‘gentleman’, but court rules Czech state need not apologize for president’s claim Ferdinand Peroutka said so
Bertha von Suttner – Prague-born peace campaigner whose ideas on cooperation and disarmament continue to have lasting effect
Czechia now ahead of Spain in GDP per capita, but still below EU average
Czech agencies smash spy ring operated by “very aggressive” Russians
Prague City Hall terminates memorandum with e-scooter operator Lime
More than a third of over 40s believes their lives were better under communism, study shows
Rare Terezín concentration camp artefacts found in attic of private home