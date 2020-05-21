Broadcast Archive

Study: 80 percent of Czech startups plan to expand abroad

Ruth Fraňková
21-05-2020
Nearly 80 percent of Czech start-ups plan to expand abroad, according to a study by Startup Report, carried out in cooperation with the government agency CzechInvest. Around 30 percent of Czech start-ups are currently doing business outside the Czech Republic.

Over 70 percent of Czech start-ups, supported by CzechInvest, took part in foreign acceleration programmes, most of them in Silicon Valley, New York, London and Lisbon.

The study is based on a survey carried out among 150 Czech start-ups between November 2019 and February 2020.

 
 
 
 
