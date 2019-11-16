Students vow to continue occupying main building of Charles University until end of weekend

Students demonstrating in the main building of Charles University in Prague against climate change and the current rector of the university Tomas Zima say that they will continue occupying the venue at least until the end of this weekend. The main entrance to the building has been occupied by students from a number of Czech universities since Wednesday.

The protestors insist that Mr. Zima is a barrier for the university's efforts to tackle climate change, but the rector says that this is nonsense and refuses to resign. The university authorities have offered to resolve the issue through a debate at the next Charles University academic senate meeting, which will include a special discussion on climate change.