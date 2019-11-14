Students hold occupational strike at Carolinum demanding rector’s resignation

Students from Charles University held an occupational strike at the university’s main headquarters Carolinum overnight on Wednesday demanding the resignation of the university’s rector Tomas Zima. They filled the main entrance hall of the university headquarters refusing to budge, despite Zima’s efforts to diffuse the tension.

The student protesters hold Zima responsible for a number of managerial failings, including the university’s controversial partnership agreement with consumer lender Home Credit, which is known to support the Institute of Vaclav Klaus, a vocal denier of climate change. Following a wave of criticism, the company withdrew from the deal, but students say the rector is no longer trustworthy. They are refusing to leave the premises until the rector resigns.