Students criticise Ovčáček university lecture

A group of students has criticised that fact that Jiří Ovčáček, the spokesperson of President Miloš Zeman, was invited to give a lecture at a university. The head of a faculty at Prague’s University of Economics invited Mr. Ovčáček to speak about fake news and introduced him as “the most educated” presidential spokesperson ever.

However, the student Facebook group Club of Young Political Scientists said that inviting Mr. Ovčáček to discuss fake news was deliberate provocation. He frequently speaks to the pro-Russian Parlamentní listy website, which has long been monitored by the Ministry of the Interior, the students said.