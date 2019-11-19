Student protest ends as Charles U. agrees to address climate change

Charles University students who for several days blocked the rectorate building have agreed to end their occupation strike. They also withdrew their demand that Rector Tomáš Zima resign immediately.

Following a three-hour meeting on Monday evening with the protesters, the Academic Senate agreed to adopt a resolution that Charles University would proactively address fighting climate change, ČTK reports.

Zima has been in the spotlight in recent weeks for his role in establishing a Czech-Chinese Centre at Charles University, where some events seem to have been funded by the Chinese Embassy. The Academic Senate has agreed to review Zima's mandate and seek climate neutrality by 2022.