Student martyr Jan Zajíc honoured on 50th anniversary of his self-immolation

People gathered on Wenceslas Square and other sites on Monday to pay homage to the memory of student martyr Jan Zajíc, who set himself on fire 50 years ago, on the 21st anniversary of the communist putsch of February 1948.

Zajíc, aged 18 at the time of his death, was inspired by university student Jan Palach, who a month earlier made the same sacrifice in an effort to rouse the nation in the face of Soviet occupation.