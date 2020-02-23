Strýcová reclaims Dubai doubles title

Czech Barbora Strýcová and her doubles partner Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan have defended their doubles title at the Dubai championships, scoring their second trophy of the season.
The top-seeded duo defeated the Czech-Chinese couple Barbora Krejčíková and Zheng Saisai 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 in a nearly two-hour match in Saturday, reaching their seventh joint title.
