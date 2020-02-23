Broadcast Archive

Strýcová reclaims Dubai doubles title

Ruth Fraňková
23-02-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Czech Barbora Strýcová and her doubles partner Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan have defended their doubles title at the Dubai championships, scoring their second trophy of the season.

The top-seeded duo defeated the Czech-Chinese couple Barbora Krejčíková and Zheng Saisai 7-5, 3-6, 10-5 in a nearly two-hour match in Saturday, reaching their seventh joint title.

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 