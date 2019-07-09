Strýcová reaches first Grand Slam semi-final at age of 33

Barbora Strýcová has reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tennis tournament for the first time at the age of 33. The Czech overcame England’s Johanna Konta 7-6 6-1 in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Tuesday to set up a clash with seven-time tournament winner Serena Williams of the US.

Strýcová’s compatriot Karolína Muchová was knocked out in the quarter-finals, losing 5-7 4-6 to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.