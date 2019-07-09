Strýcová reaches first Grand Slam semi-final at age of 33

Barbora Strýcová has reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tennis tournament for the first time at the age of 33. The Czech overcame England’s Johanna Konta 7-6 6-1 in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon on Tuesday to set up a clash with seven-time tournament winner Serena Williams of the US.
Strýcová’s compatriot Karolína Muchová was knocked out in the quarter-finals, losing 5-7 4-6 to Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.
Prague needs to accommodate over 1.5 million residents
Oldest cave paintings in Czech Republic discovered at Catherine Cave near Brno
Emergency talks expected to decide Czech government’s fate on Tuesday
EU study shows dual food quality is issue – and not just in East
Holocaust child survivor’s dream of building memorial to child victims of the Holocaust comes true