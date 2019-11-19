Broadcast Archive

Strýcová parts company with coach after best season of career

Ian Willoughby
19-11-2019
Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová has parted company with her coach, David Kotyza, after two years. The 2019 season was the most successful of the 33-year-old’s career as she won the doubles title at Wimbledon and also reached the semi-finals in singles at the All England Club. She is currently world women’s doubles number one.

Strýcová announced the split from Kotyza on Instagram on Tuesday after defeat in the doubles final at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

