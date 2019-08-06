Strýcová named WTA Breakthrough of Month at 33

Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová has been voted WTA Breakthrough of the Month for July after enjoying the best Grand Slam of her career at the age of 33. She beat four seeds on route to the semi-finals at Wimbledon, the first time she had reached the last four at a major tournament.
In addition Strýcová and Hsieh Su-wei won the ladies doubles at the All England Club, a result that left the Czech veteran world doubles number one.
