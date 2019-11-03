Strýcová loses in WTA Finals doubles final

In tennis, Czech player Barbora Strýcová with her Taiwanese partner Hsieh Su-Wei have failed to win the women’s doubles title at the prestigious season-ending WTA Finals in Shenznen.

In the final round on Sunday, the Wimbledon champions were defeated by the Franco-Hungarian duo Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 6-3 in one hour and five minutes.