Strýcová-Hsieh claim Wimbledon women’s doubles title

Barbora Strýcová of the Czech Republic and Hsieh Su-wei of Chinese Taipei claimed the Wimbledon women's doubles title beating Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada and Xu Yifan of China, 6-2, 6-4 in one hour and six minutes.
It is the first Grand Slam title in women’s doubles for Strýcová, who will rise to WTA Doubles World No.1 in the WTA doubles rankings for the first time in her career as a result.
