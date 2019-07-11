Strýcová fails to reach Wimbledon final

11-07-2019
Czech tennis player Barbora Strýcová has failed to reach the final of the Wimbledon tournament. The 33-year-old Czech was defeated by the seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams 6-1 6-2 in less than an hour.

Strýcová is still playing in the doubles alongside Hsieh Su-Wei. The Chinese Taipei-Czech pair is set to face No.1 seeds Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic for a spot in the finals.

