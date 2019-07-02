Strýcová and Siniaková reach second round at Wimbledon

Daniela Lazarová
02-07-2019
Barbora Strýcová reached the second round at Wimbledon on Tuesday after beating Ukraine’s Lesya Tsurenko 6:3, 6:2. Kateřina Siniaková also advanced to the second round after beating Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 2:6, 6:1, 6:1.

