Strong winds to continue until Wednesday evening

Ian Willoughby
11-02-2020
Strong winds are due to continue in the Czech Republic until Wednesday evening, forecasters say. While Storm Sabine has not been as dramatic on Tuesday as on Monday, tens of thousands of Czech homes were still without power on Tuesday afternoon, while rail and road transport has also been impacted. Bohemia is at present facing stronger winds than Moravia and Silesia.

 
 
 
 
 
