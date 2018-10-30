Strong winds leave thousands of households without power

Strong winds overnight have left thousands of households without power and are complicating traffic around the country.

The situation is reported to be worst in the Pardubice, Benešov and Šumperk regions where over thirty thousand households were without power on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews in the Pardubice region alone were called to 150 emergencies in the course of the night and many smaller roads were closed on Tuesday due to fallen trees. Trains are running late in several regions with dozens of connections affected.