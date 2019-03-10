Strong winds knock out power to thousands of homes, more gusts expected Monday

Strong winds have knocked out electricity supplies to thousands of consumers, with felled trees also blocking roads across the Czech Republic.
Firefighters spent hours late Saturday night clearing debris, responding to more than 200 incidents. They responded to another 160 calls on Sunday.
The Institute of Hydrometeorology reported gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour in the mountains.
Meteorologists expect strong winds to return with greater force on Monday evening.
