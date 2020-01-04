Strong wind warning in effect Saturday for Prague, other regions

Wind gusts of 60 to 75 kilometres per hour are expected on Saturday to hit Central Bohemia, including Prague, as well as the regions of Vysočina, Pardubice and South Moravia.
The strongest winds will come in the evening, predicts the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMI), which is suggesting people secure their windows and take extra caution when driving.
