Strike by German railway workers disrupts traffic to Czech Republic

Daniela Lazarová
10-12-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A four hour strike by German railway workers on Monday disrupted local, regional and long-distance train traffic spilling over into neighbouring countries.

Czech Railways spokesman Radek Joklik warned passengers on routes to Berlin and Munich to expect long delays throughout the day. Some connections may be scrapped altogether.

Passengers have been advised to check out the situation on Czech Railways’ web pages ( https://www.cd.cz/default.htm www.cd.cz ).

 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 