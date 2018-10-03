Stricter mortgage rules also apply to refinancing

Brian Kenety
03-10-2018
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Stricter mortgage rules, in force since October, apply not only to new contracts but also to refinancing existing housing loans, the business daily Hospodářské noviny writes, citing a central bank spokesperson.

According to the report, this is in direct contradiction with what the Czech National Bank governor Jiří Rusnok said in June, taking some commercial lenders by surprise.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 