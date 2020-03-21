Stricter measures in place for cross-border workers

Stricter measures are in place for cross-border workers as of midnight Friday.

Cross-border workers employed within a 100-km distance in Austria or Germany will have to have a certificate from their employer, freshly stamped every day to confirm they have been to work. The document will be checked by police at border crossings.

The measure was introduced because some people abused the exemption for cross border workers to travel out of the country and back.

The local authorities in western and southern Bohemia were so concerned about the situation they called on the government to scrap the exemption.