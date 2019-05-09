Střelecký Island Festival celebrates 15th anniversary of EU accession

Prague is marking the fifteenth anniversary of Czech accession to the European Union with an open-air festival on Střelecký Island on Thursday.

The free festival features concerts, competitions and games for families, along with presentations by EU institutions and member states, and a political debate.

In the musical part, Concert for Europe, Milan Svoboda will perform with the Prague big band, featuring Ondřej Brzobohatý, Matěj Ruppert, and Jiří Stivín. Also appearing are Rapper Kato with his band Prago Union and Circus Problem.

Taking part in a public debate are EU commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová, Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček (Social Democrats) and Mayor of Prague Zdeněk Hřib (Pirates).