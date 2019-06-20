Storm warning issued for Thursday afternoon and evening

Meteorologists have warned that strong storms will hit parts of the Czech Republic on Thursday afternoon and evening. Winds could reach up to 70 km per hour. Some areas could see up to 35 mm of rainfall, which could affect local streams and lead to local flooding. Parts of the country excepted to be effected include Moravia, Southern and Central Bohemia and Prague.
