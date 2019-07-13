Storm damages estimated at close to one billion crowns

Severe rain and hail storms in the past two weeks are reported to have caused damages to the tune of one billion crowns, according to data from Czech insurance companies. The most damages are reported from the Olomouc region but people all around the country have been filing insurance claims over damaged roofs, cars and gardens.
Insurance companies say they have managed to settle around a third of the claims so far. Farmers also report severe damage to the fruit harvest.
