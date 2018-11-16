Sting to perform in Prague on Friday

Ruth Fraňková
16-11-2018
English singer-songwriter Sting is set to perform at Prague’s Forum Karlín on Friday evening. The former frontman of the rock band Police, along with Jamaican rapper Shaggy, will present their recently released album 44/877.

The concert in Prague is part of their eastern European tour, which will also make a stop in Poland’s Lodz and Gdansk.

 
 
 
