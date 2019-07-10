Sting cancels Czech leg of ‘My Songs’ tour due to illness

Grammy-winning British musician Sting has had to cancel his sold-out Friday concert at Slavkov, near Brno, due to illness.
The 70-year-old former frontman of The Police was also scheduled to perform this week in the European cities of Ghent, Munich and Stuttgart.
He is currently on a summer tour called Sting: My Songs, featuring the most popular songs he wrote for The Police and as a solo artist.
Oldest cave paintings in Czech Republic discovered at Catherine Cave near Brno
Emergency talks expected to decide Czech government’s fate on Tuesday
Holocaust child survivor’s dream of building memorial to child victims of the Holocaust comes true
Best served old: Victims seek revenge for communist-era crimes in new Czech film
Embattled Czech PM survives second no-confidence vote in a year