Sting cancels Czech leg of ‘My Songs’ tour due to illness

Brian Kenety
10-07-2019
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Grammy-winning British musician Sting has had to cancel his sold-out Friday concert at Slavkov, near Brno, due to illness.

The 70-year-old former frontman of The Police was also scheduled to perform this week in the European cities of Ghent, Munich and Stuttgart.

He is currently on a summer tour called Sting: My Songs, featuring the most popular songs he wrote for The Police and as a solo artist.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 