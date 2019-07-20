Štěpán Domorád sets new strongman-climbing record at Sněžka

Štěpán Domorád of Vrchlabí has become the new record holder in a strongman / mountain-climbing contest by hauling 170 kilograms up Sněžka, the highest peak in the country.
Domorád covered a nearly 2 kilometre trek ascending over 200 meters in approximately 4 hours and 20 minutes.
The previous record was a load of 165.5 kilograms, held since August by Vladimír Hižnay.
The contest began in honour of Robert Hofer, who in the winter of 1944 hauled a steel pipe weighing 160 kilograms to the Sněžka weather station.
Remnants of medieval wall dating back to 1041 unearthed in Břeclav
Prague flats most expensive in Central Europe, in terms of average earnings
Measures taken as over 60 percent of Czech Republic hit by extreme drought
Beer, schnitzel and mushroom picking – unique set of emojis captures Czech soul
Barbora Strýcová, 33, in “best form” ahead of Wimbledon semi-final against Serena Williams