Štěpán Domorád sets new strongman-climbing record at Sněžka

Štěpán Domorád of Vrchlabí has become the new record holder in a strongman / mountain-climbing contest by hauling 170 kilograms up Sněžka, the highest peak in the country.

Domorád covered a nearly 2 kilometre trek ascending over 200 meters in approximately 4 hours and 20 minutes.

The previous record was a load of 165.5 kilograms, held since August by Vladimír Hižnay.

The contest began in honour of Robert Hofer, who in the winter of 1944 hauled a steel pipe weighing 160 kilograms to the Sněžka weather station.