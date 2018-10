ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel producer, will sell its steelmaking facilities in the Czech Republic, Romania, Macedonia and Italy to the British Liberty House, a spokesperson for Arcelor Mittal confirmed on Friday.

The sales deal is part of an agreement with the European Commission related to ArcelorMittal’s acquisition of Italian steelmaker Ilva.

The acquisition price has not been made public. Together the companies have over 12,000 employees.