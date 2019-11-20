Statisticians: Czechs die at an older age, but main causes of death remain the same

Mortality rates in the Czech Republic have declined by around one seventh in the last ten years. Those who do die, tend to pass at an older age than in previous decades, according to data presented by the Czech Statistics Office on Wednesday. However, the main causes of death - heart and vascular diseases – remain the same, being responsible for two thirds of the 112,920 deaths last year. Cancer, mainly of the lungs, is another recurrent cause of death.
According to Terezie Štyglerová from the Czech Statistics Office, the top three causes of death are the same for men and women. However, men are more likely to die from accidents, while for women the other main causes of death are Alzheimers, other types of dementia and diabetes.
