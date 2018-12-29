Statim: Baby boxes save lives

Baby-boxes in the Czech Republic have saved 180 infants since they were first installed in 2005, the ctk news agency reports citing Statim, the association that manages them.

This year alone twelve baby girls and six baby boys were left in boxes installed in different parts of the country. 76 such boxes are currently in operation.

Although critics oppose them on the argument that they make it too easy for parents to abandon children, their advocates emphasize the fact that they save babies from being abandoned where they have nil or very low chances of survival.