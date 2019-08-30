State to spend 580 million crowns on reconstruction of Hotel Thermal

The state has earmarked 580 million crowns for the reconstruction of Hotel Thermal which traditionally serves the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Finance Minister Alena Schillerová told reporters on Friday.
The reconstruction of the state-owned hotel and adjacent swimming pool should be concluded by 2021.
Minister Schillerová said the aim was to preserve the hotel’s original appearance as far as possible.
