State to collect CZK 1.6 billion dividend from Prague Airport after an increase in profits

The state is set to collect CZK 1.6 billion from Prague Airport this year. The Chairman of the Board of Directors Václav Řehoř told Czech Radio that this was a logical consequence of the economic results of the airport which have been developing “above expectations“. He said that extraordinary revenues, such as the sales of air craft, played a role in the increased profits. Last year, the state collected only CZK 350 million, while in 2017 it was CZK 2.5 billion.

The airport is planning to invest tens of billions of crowns in the next few years. This will include a CZK 16 billion expansion of its second terminal, as well as a new parallel runway.