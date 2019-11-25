State takes over operation of tolling systems from CzechToll

The Czech state has taken over the new toll system for trucks covering some 2,300 kilometres from subcontractor CzechToll, the Ministry of Transport confirmed on Monday.
The construction of the satellite-controlled toll system, due to go into operation on December 1, has thus far cost CZK 2.3 billion.
The government is concerned about possible chronic traffic bottlenecks, as not all freight forwarders have registered their vehicles.
