State receives around CZK 30 million on taxing lottery winnings

Czech lottery winners have already contributed around CZK 30 million in taxes to state coffers since January this year, when a new bill came into force introducing taxing of lottery winnings, the daily Novinky.cz reported on Friday.

The new legislation, introducing a 15 percent tax on all lottery winnings exceeding one million crowns, was approved by the Chamber of Deputies last November. So far the highest jackpot this year in the country’s biggest lottery Sportka, over CZK 50 million, was won on January 8. The winner had to pay over CZK seven million in tax.