State receives around CZK 30 million on taxing lottery winnings

Czech lottery winners have already contributed around CZK 30 million in taxes to state coffers since January this year, when a new bill came into force introducing taxing of lottery winnings, the daily Novinky.cz reported on Friday.
The new legislation, introducing a 15 percent tax on all lottery winnings exceeding one million crowns, was approved by the Chamber of Deputies last November. So far the highest jackpot this year in the country’s biggest lottery Sportka, over CZK 50 million, was won on January 8. The winner had to pay over CZK seven million in tax.
Czech biochemist involved in developing potential coronavirus treatment
“Einstein in Bohemia” – Part II: how alienation in ‘half-barbaric’ Prague led him to a new theory of gravity, eventual love of a free Czechoslovakia
Coronavirus: Prague Airport designates special gates for arrivals from Italy
Coronavirus: Czechs to convene commission following spread to Italy
Enter the Dragon: Czech glass artworks master Lasvit installs ‘world’s biggest jewels’ in luxury Saipan hotel