State planning to invest CZK 243 in transport projects in coming years

The Ministry of Transport plans 172 major transport projects in the next three years, according to an official document due to be discussed by the government on Monday. The works will cost around CZK 243 billion with most of that amount going to road and motorway construction.
According to the Ministry of Transport paper, the financing of the projects is prepared for this year, despite the current crisis. However, things may be more complicated in the coming years.
