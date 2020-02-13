State owned forestry firm counts costs of damage caused by Sabine

Around 950,000 cubic metres of wood belonging to the state-owned forestry firm Lesy ČR have been damaged as a result of the windstorm Sabine that swept through the Czech Republic on Monday and Tuesday. The damage has been estimated at 250 to 300 million crowns.

The Czech Republic saw winds of up to 180 kilometres per hour in places, however they were not strong enough to be classified as a hurricane force.

The biggest calamity in state-owned forests so far was caused by hurricane Kyrill in 2007, which devastated more than six million cubic metres of timber.