State Opera handed over before reopening in January

Ian Willoughby
15-12-2019
The construction company Hochtief will officially hand over the renovated State Opera Prague to its management of the National Theatre on Sunday. The building, a stone’s throw from the top of Wenceslas Square, must then undergo a final inspection. The renovation job was initially budgeted at CZK 900 million but the final cost rose to CZK 1.3 billion.

The State Opera is set to reopen on January 5 with a special show. The building last underwent thorough renovations around the turn of the 1970s.

 
 
 
 
 
 
