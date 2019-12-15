State Opera handed over before reopening in January

The construction company Hochtief will officially hand over the renovated State Opera Prague to its management of the National Theatre on Sunday. The building, a stone’s throw from the top of Wenceslas Square, must then undergo a final inspection. The renovation job was initially budgeted at CZK 900 million but the final cost rose to CZK 1.3 billion.
The State Opera is set to reopen on January 5 with a special show. The building last underwent thorough renovations around the turn of the 1970s.
