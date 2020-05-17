State of emergency to end at midnight

The state of emergency, which was put into force in the Czech Republic on March 12 in an effort to contain the coronavirus epidemic, will be called off on Saturday midnight local time. The government initially imposed a 30-day state of emergency on March 13, but MPs later twice voted to extend it until May 17.

Despite the lifting of the state of emergency, some restrictions will remain in place, such as the obligation to wear face masks in shops and institutions and closed public spaces with a high risk of transmission such as public transport and taxis. Public gatherings of more than 300 people will also be banned.

Restaurants, cafés, hotels and some other facilities will be allowed to reopen on May 25 in the final stage of the government’s easing of the Covid-19 restrictions.