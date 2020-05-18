State of emergency over, some restrictions remain

A two-month long state of emergency declared over the coronavirus crisis ended at midnight on Sunday, May 17.

Some of the restrictions introduced in order to curb the spread of the virus during the state of emergency will remain in place, such as the obligation to wear face-masks in public places.

Indoor premises of restaurants, pubs and cafes will also remain closed until May 25th which will bring a further easing of restrictions.

The restrictions are now in force under the law on public health.