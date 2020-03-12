State of emergency decision expected, border restrictions from Friday night

The Czech minister of the interior, Jan Hamáček, says the government will decide on Thursday on the introduction of a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus epidemic.

Mr. Hamáček also said that he would introduce a special regime on the country’s borders with Austria and German from midnight on Friday. Under those restrictions people will only be able to enter or leave Czech territory via 11 border crossings. He said a total closure of the country’s borders would be too complicated.

In addition the Czech police are now being deployed to check whether people who have been ordered into quarantine are staying indoors.

As of Thursday morning there were 94 confirmed case of Covid-19 disease in the Czech Republic. More than half of those were detected in Prague.