State of emergency could be extended by another 30 days

Jan Hamáček, the head of the country’s Central Crisis Staff, will recommend the government extending the state of emergency by another 30 days, until May 11. He made the statement after the staff’s meeting on Wednesday.

Mr Hamáček said the state of emergency will not affect potential loosening of the protective measures introduced by the government. The cabinet is due to discuss the proposal later in the day.

The Central Crisis Staff will also recommend the government to allow police officers to fine on the spot citizens who violate the protective measures against Covid-19.

The government declared a state of emergency in the Czech Republic on March 12.