State institutions open their doors to public

Many Czech historical buildings and state institutions opened their doors to the public as part of the centenary celebrations this weekend. People are able to visit Hrzánský palace and Lichtenstein palace.
Prague’s Municipal House, the site of the proclamation of the Czechoslovak Republic one hundred years ago, has also opened its doors to the public, as have a number of Czech ministries, including the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
