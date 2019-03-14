State forestry firm counts costs of damage caused by windstorm

The state forestry company Lesy ČR said that around million cubic metres of timber were damaged by the windstorm Eberhard that swept through Europe on Sunday.

Damaged trees represent around eight percent of the annual quota of felled trees with damages estimated at half a billion crowns.

The biggest calamity in the state-owned forests so far was caused by hurricane Kyrill in 2007, which devastated more than six million cubic metres of timber.