Since the new gambling law went into effect in 2017, the Finance Ministry has imposed fines against online operators totalling 455 million crowns but collected only a fraction of that amount – just 240,000 crowns – the daily E15 reports.

In most cases, sanctions were imposed for operating a site without authorisation. According to the NMS monitoring centre for drugs and dependences, more than 500,000 people in the CR have a gambling problem.