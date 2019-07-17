State Environmental Fund suspends funding to one of Agrofert’s subsidiaries

One of the companies belonging to the Agrofert group, a holding founded by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš before he entered politics, will no longer be receiving funding from the country’s State Environmental Fund, the daily Hospodářské Noviny reported on Wednesday, citing the fund’s Director of the National Programmes’ Management Section Leo Steiner.
The decision to suspend the funding was made following the recent allegations of the prime minister being in a conflict of interests. Agrofert says that it made all of the necessary procedures that Czech law requests in the application process and expects to eventually receive the funds.
Remnants of medieval wall dating back to 1041 unearthed in Břeclav
Measures taken as over 60 percent of Czech Republic hit by extreme drought
Beer, schnitzel and mushroom picking – unique set of emojis captures Czech soul
Barbora Strýcová, 33, in “best form” ahead of Wimbledon semi-final against Serena Williams
Gene Deitch, Part 1: The Oscar-winning US animator who made Tom and Jerry cartoons in communist Prague