State Environmental Fund suspends funding to one of Agrofert’s subsidiaries

One of the companies belonging to the Agrofert group, a holding founded by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš before he entered politics, will no longer be receiving funding from the country’s State Environmental Fund, the daily Hospodářské Noviny reported on Wednesday, citing the fund’s Director of the National Programmes’ Management Section Leo Steiner.

The decision to suspend the funding was made following the recent allegations of the prime minister being in a conflict of interests. Agrofert says that it made all of the necessary procedures that Czech law requests in the application process and expects to eventually receive the funds.